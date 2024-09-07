Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $17,670,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.
Insider Transactions at Phillips 66
In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PSX opened at $128.14 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
