Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 7.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $335.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,238 shares of company stock valued at $154,690,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

