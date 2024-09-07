Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $665.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $659.89 and its 200-day moving average is $633.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

