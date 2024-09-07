Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.73.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $876.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $857.45 and its 200-day moving average is $799.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $918.93.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

