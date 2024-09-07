Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,294.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,380.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,276.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,262.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total transaction of $16,401,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,639,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,783 shares of company stock worth $92,191,316. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

