Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes $483,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 203,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 87,621 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 36.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 472,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.