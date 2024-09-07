SVB Wealth LLC Buys 63 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $468.00. 1,090,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,450. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $341.85 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,615 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,310. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

