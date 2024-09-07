SVB Wealth LLC Has $17.14 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,278,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,102,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,318 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,914 shares of company stock worth $19,815,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

BR stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.59. The stock had a trading volume of 632,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,298. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.66.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

