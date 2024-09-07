SVB Wealth LLC Sells 79,635 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,635 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $100.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

