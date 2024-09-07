SVB Wealth LLC Sells 98,690 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,690 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $33,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,714 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

