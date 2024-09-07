Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 6.7%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $27.86. 2,774,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,791,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 2.32.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,205.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $6,072,744.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,044,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $102,793.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,205.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,116 shares of company stock worth $13,248,867 in the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,516,000 after buying an additional 721,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,395 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

