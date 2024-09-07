Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. Tanger has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. GRS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,010,000 after buying an additional 771,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger during the 4th quarter worth $19,141,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tanger by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 649,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tanger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,498,000 after purchasing an additional 608,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 52.4% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 358,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

