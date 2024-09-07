Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

