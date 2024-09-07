TD Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.54.

Get Xylem alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Stock Down 1.0 %

XYL stock opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.