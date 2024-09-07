TD Securities Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$100.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.90.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
