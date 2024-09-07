TD Securities Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$100.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.90.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.14. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.09 and a 1-year high of C$88.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.