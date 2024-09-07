Tecsys Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Shares of Tecsys stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.85. 14,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.23 and a beta of 0.68. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$24.31 and a 1-year high of C$44.78.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.57 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.5893074 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
