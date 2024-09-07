Tecsys Inc. (TCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of TCS stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.21 million, a P/E ratio of 314.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tecsys has a one year low of C$24.31 and a one year high of C$44.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.77.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.57 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.5893074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

