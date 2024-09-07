Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Price Up 5%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 394,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,587,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -1.85.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,940 shares in the company, valued at $807,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tempest Therapeutics news, CEO Stephen R. Brady acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $73,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,376 shares in the company, valued at $97,853.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,172 shares of company stock worth $100,001. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

