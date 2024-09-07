Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.25

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as low as C$7.25. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

Terra Firma Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83. The firm has a market cap of C$40.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.25.

Terra Firma Capital Company Profile

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings to homebuilders, developers, and property owners in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the provision of commercial and residential development land and project financing for urban and suburban developments. Its services include first and second mortgages and mezzanine financing; and land banking, acquisition and development loans, and selected equity financings.

