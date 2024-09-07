TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0153 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $89.45 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00040288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,446,477 coins and its circulating supply is 5,842,945,094 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.