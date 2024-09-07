Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $19.44 on Friday, reaching $210.73. The stock had a trading volume of 111,432,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,186,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $673.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

