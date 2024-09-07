Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 5.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $235.00 and last traded at $231.49. Approximately 51,117,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 96,987,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $45,548,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

