Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,314,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,251. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

