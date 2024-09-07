Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. Bank of America raised their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Textron Trading Down 1.7 %

TXT opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79. Textron has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $4,284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Textron by 20.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 330,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,544 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Textron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 19,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Textron by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $483,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

