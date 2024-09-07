The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) CFO Brian G. Andrews Sells 24,788 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COO

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.