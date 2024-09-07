The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) COO Daniel G. Mcbride Sells 114,992 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
