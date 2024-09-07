The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) COO Daniel G. Mcbride Sells 114,992 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

