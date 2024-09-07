The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $360.11 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $357.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

