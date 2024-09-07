The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $59,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $175.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $177.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

