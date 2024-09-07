The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.57

Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.57 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 104.60 ($1.38). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.35), with a volume of 5,291,197 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,200.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 1.87 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

