The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after buying an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

