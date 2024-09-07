The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Increased by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.62. 4,827,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

