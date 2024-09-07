The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 265,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 278,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,612,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $8,390,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $87.98 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.