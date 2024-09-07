theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Shares Up 10%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 88,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 48,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

theglobe.com Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

About theglobe.com

(Get Free Report)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.