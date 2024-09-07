Toncoin (TON) Trading 13% Lower This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00008665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $16.06 billion and $155.99 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013434 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,326.12 or 1.00078339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,539,036 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,508,409.738612 with 2,532,688,770.7600527 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.64574628 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $383,307,750.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

