Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.200 EPS.

Toro Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. Toro has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

