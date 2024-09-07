Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,175 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $23,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,817.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,559 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $3,585,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.21. 1,064,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,523. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

