Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,203,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,990. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

