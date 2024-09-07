Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.59. 1,077,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.22. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.74.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

