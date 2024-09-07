Torray Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of V traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $279.37. 7,187,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,125,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.14. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.