Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

