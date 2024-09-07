Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.95

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.95 and last traded at C$16.91, with a volume of 9468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.67.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.82.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

