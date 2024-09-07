Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.80.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

