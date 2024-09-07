Traxx (TRAXX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $207,661.91

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Traxx has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Traxx has a market capitalization of $207,661.91 and approximately $149,681.40 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Traxx

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,073,506 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, "TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.

The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.

Buying and Selling Traxx

