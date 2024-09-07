Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.66

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.
Tree Island Steel Stock Down 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.25 million, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.97.
Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.72 million for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.3755334 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend
About Tree Island Steel
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tree Island Steel
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.