Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.66

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSLGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.25 million, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.72 million for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.3755334 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

