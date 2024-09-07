Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 442,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trimble by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 75,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.