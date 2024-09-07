Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tripadvisor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP opened at $13.77 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.