Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $66,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,353,000 after acquiring an additional 834,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. 8,589,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.