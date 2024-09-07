TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Shares Up 19%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised TT Electronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTGPF

TT Electronics Stock Up 19.0 %

TT Electronics Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.