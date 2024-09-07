Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.61

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.61 and traded as high as C$29.74. Tucows shares last traded at C$28.89, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

Tucows Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.28. The company has a market cap of C$305.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($2.33) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,011.58%. The company had revenue of C$122.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

