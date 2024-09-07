Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Ubiquiti stock opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti



Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

